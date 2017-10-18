Swift Creek Elementary kicks off Coats for Kids fundraiser

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again for Puritan Cleaners coats for kids.

The first school drive of this year was at Swift Creek Elementary School. Swift Creek has challenged fellow elementary school Woolridge to see who can collect the most coats, and it looks like Woolridge Elementary has their work cut out for them. Students at Swift Creek collected nearly 600 kids coats today. The Puritan Cleaners team was on site to collect the Coats and to praise the students for giving back to the community.

Each year 8News and Puritan Cleaners collect thousands of Cotes for the Salvation Army to distribute at Christmas. Collections will take place throughout November. You can drop your gently used coats off at any Puritan Cleaners location.

