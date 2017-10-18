Sock drive benefits neighbors in need this winter

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at Tussing Elementary School in Colonial Heights are teaming up to help neighbors in need.

This week they launched a sock drive to benefit the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother, which assists families during the holiday season.

New socks in all sizes will be accepted through November 15, 2017.

Remus James, the school’s principal, says any and all support from the community would be appreciated.

The school is using the sock drive as a good-natured competition. The homeroom that collects the most socks will receive a surprise.

Anyone who would like to donate socks can do so during school hours.

Tussing Elementary School is located at 5501 Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.

