Sheriff: 2 injured in plane crash at North Carolina airport

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a small plane crashed Wednesday morning at the Dare County Regional Airport.

Captain Kevin Duprey said the accident happened just before 10 a.m.

Sheriff J. D. “Doug” Doughtie said there were two people injured in the crash. The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

