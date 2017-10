LANDOVER, Md. (WRIC) — ESPN’s John Keim reports rookie defensive lineman Jonathan Allen will miss the rest of this season.

Keim’s source says the cause is a lisfranc injury in his left foot, which he suffered during the Redskins 26-24 win over San Francisco on Sunday.

Washington plays the surging Eagles in Philadelphia on Monday night.

The team could also be without defensive backs Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland this week.