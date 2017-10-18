Publix Super Markets opens new location in Short Pump

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — Publix Super Markets has opened a new location in Short Pump.

The new store, located at the Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center, held it’s grand opening Wednesday morning.

Two more stores are slated to open in the area in the next three weeks. A location in Colonial Heights will open Nov. 1 and another store at Harbour Pointe Shopping Center in Midlothian is set to open on Nov. 4.

