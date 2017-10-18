Police: Man pulled from water in Va. Beach dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was pulled from the water Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach has died, police say.

Virginia Beach police say a call was received around 2:30 p.m. for a possible drowning off Sandfiddler Road, in the Sandbridge area.

Police say there was information received that a man who was seen swimming in the water did not resurface. Bystanders entered the water pulled the man to man to shore.

Police say the bystanders began CPR and called for emergency responders.

Members of the Virginia Beach Fire Department took over CPR, but police say these efforts were not successful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.