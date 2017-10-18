Plane crashes during emergency landing at North Carolina airport

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A plane crashed Wednesday morning during an attempted emergency landing at a Dare County airport, officials say.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration tells WAVY.com a Beechcraft BE-24 plane landed a field just short of a runway at the airport.

Dare County officials say a preliminary investigation found two people were in a plane — a student pilot and an instructor pilot — that began experiencing issues shortly after taking off from Dare County Regional Airport (MQI).

Officials say they were trying to make an emergency landing when the plane hit the runway, causing damage to the plane’s landing gear.

The student pilot, 23-year-old Balpreet Chahal, of Leesburg, Virginia, was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital after complaining of minor injuries, officials say.

The instructor, 32-year-old Jenny Hawk, of Manns Harbor, was checked out at the airport and transported to the Outer Banks Hospital for evaluation, officials say.

The FAA is now taking over the investigation.

