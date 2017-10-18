Petersburg Police looking for missing man believed to be in danger

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for help finding a man who recently went missing who they say may be in danger.

Kenneth Mark Irving was last seen by his sister at his residence in the 1800 block of Berkeley Avenue on Sept. 25. She last heard from him October 5.

Police said Irving may be driving his sister’s 1997 green Jeep Grand Cherokee with Virginia license plate HQL-TPDG.

Irving is considered to be in danger.

Police describe Irving as a 55-year-old white man, standing about 5’7″ and weighing about 165 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you believe that you have seen or know where Irving is, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or text the keyword of pdcash followed by the tip and send it to 274637.

