Officer-involved shooting investigation underway at Hampton convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the 7-Eleven on Cherry Street near Kecoughtan Road.

It happened just before midnight. Sources tell WAVY’s Rico Bush it involved Newport News officers, but happened in Hampton.

According to a news release from police, a Newport News Police officer and a task force officer from the Williamsburg Police Department saw a pick-up truck that had been reported stolen in Chesapeake in the area of 21st Street and Orcutt Avenue in Newport News.

The officers followed the truck to a 7-Eleven in the 700 block of Kecoughtan Road in Hampton.

When the officers attempted to make contact with the people inside the pick-up, the driver, in an attempt to escape, drove towards both officers and hit their unmarked car, according to the release.

At some point the officers opened fire on the truck and three people were hit by the bullets. Paramedics took all three to a local hospital, where one the suspects, a man, died.

Two other people who were also in the truck were not hit by the gunfire and were taken into custody by police.

The Newport News officer and the Williamsburg officer were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Hampton Police are conducting the criminal investigation into the incident while the Newport News and Williamsburg Police Departments are handling the administrative investigations.

Several witnesses, who did not want to appear on camera, told 10 on your side they heard 3 to 4 gunshots in the area. 7-Eleven employees say security cameras were working and could have captured evidence from the scene.

