Newspaper lands easy scoop: Corvette crashes into its office

A New Jersey newspaper has scored an easy scoop.

A Corvette crashed into the newsroom of the Press of Atlantic City newspaper in Pleasantville.

A car crashed through the Press of Atlantic City newsroom today after the driver fell asleep. No injuries reported. https://t.co/jWrRt2mevz pic.twitter.com/tfzcP5mUYm — Press of AC (@ThePressofAC) October 17, 2017

The newspaper reports the car’s driver fell asleep Tuesday before driving through an intersection, jumping a curb, traveling about 75 feet (23 meters) and then slamming into the newspaper’s office.

No one in the office was hurt. The crash shattered two first-floor windows and knocked over several filing cabinets.