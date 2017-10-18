New poll shows Gillespie with slight lead over Northam in Virginia governor race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new poll from Monmouth University shows Republican candidate Ed Gillespie holding a slight lead over Democrat Ralph Northam in the race to be Virginia’s next governor.

This is the first poll that shows Gillespie ahead in the race.

The latest poll shows Gillespie with a slight lead, garnering 49 percent of support from likely voters to Northam’s 48 percent.

Monmouth’s last poll, which was conducted last month, showed Northam with 49 percent of the votes to Gillespie’s 44 percent. Click here to view the latest poll.

On Tuesday, CNU put out its latest poll suggesting Northam held a narrow four-point lead.

