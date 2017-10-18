Mississippi school named after Jefferson Davis to be renamed for Barack Obama

JACKSON, Miss. (WIAT) — A predominantly black elementary school in Mississippi is changing its name.

Davis IB Elementary School in Jackson, Mississippi will be renamed next school year.

According to Jackson Public Schools Executive Director of Public and Media Relations, the school will be renamed in honor of the 44th president, Barack Obama.

The school is currently named after the late Jefferson Davis. Davis was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Johnson said the name of the school would change in the 2018-2019 school year.

