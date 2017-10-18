Man accused of drowning boy with autism and dumping his body in bin

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is accused of drowning a 6-year-old relative with mild autism he was watching and dumping his body into a trash bin.

The incident happened in Snohomish, Washington.

The Snohomish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect from Kerrville, Texas, was booked into Snohomish County Jail Tuesday on investigation of first-degree murder.

Authorities searched for Dayvid Pakko for hours after the boy went missing from this apartment Monday afternoon. Searchers found his body early Tuesday in a trash bin at his apartment complex.

The suspect was visiting family in Lynnwood and watching the boy Monday. According to a probable-cause document, he told investigators he filled a bathtub with water, called the boy to the bathroom and held him down in the water.

The document says the suspect told investigators he changed the boy’s clothes, wrapped him in a blanket, put him in a cardboard box and put the box in a nearby dumpster.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.