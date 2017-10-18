City spending thousands to clean vandalized monuments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Jefferson Monument in Richmond was vandalized for the second day in a row early Wednesday morning, and police are still looking for whoever is responsible.

Sometime between 10:45 and 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night, someone spray painted the words “Racist BAN KKK.”

While the suspects remain on the loose, many are also concerned about the thousands of taxpayer dollars being spent to clean the statues.

Richmond’s parks and recreation department is in charge of more than 60 statues. But in the past two years, five Confederate statues that have been repeatedly vandalized have cost the department the most money.

In total, the city has spent more than $16,000 to clean up acts of vandalism, including the Jefferson Davis statue which was vandalized for the second night in a row.

“It hurts a lot, often times we have to beg, borrow, and steal from other divisions within the department and the city,” Parks Operations Manager Marlie Creasey-Smith explained.

Creasey-Smith said the unplanned cleanups mean they have to take money from other projects that are desperately needed.

“We take funding from one position and put it towards another, and so we’re unable to fill the needs that we have planned for the city as a whole,” she explained.

That means no improvements for walking trails and foot bridges, not to mention a lack of staffing to maintain parks in the city.

And the list goes on …

“That funding would go towards the restrooms being cleaned and upkept, being stocked, being furnished,” Creasey-Smith added. “Park bench repairs, trash cans, trash pick up as a whole within our park systems.”

The latest vandalism cost nearly $1,000 to clean up. Why so expensive? The company that cleans the monument says the statues are mostly granite, so they can’t be power washed because that could cause permanent damage. Rather, a chemical detergent has to be re-applied and washed off repeatedly until you get the desired result, and even then they say shadows of what was written can still be seen.

When asked why the city doesn’t invest in cameras when it is already spending thousands to clean the statues, officials said they are still exploring ways to protect the monuments from further vandalism acts.

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about either incident to come forward.

