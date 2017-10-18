Chesterfield family posts sign in yard ‘to the person who stole the tools from our truck’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield family is taking aim at the thief who walked away with their pricey power tools.

Gary Weston said he relies on those tools to earn a living with a fencing company.

On Friday night, someone stole more than $2500 in drills and saws from Weston’s work truck.

“I’m the only income in the family. I work every day. I work Saturdays and Sundays, you know and that’s how we all survive,” explains Weston.

The husband and father of six filed a police report but his wife went one step further.

She posted a sign in the family’s front yard calling out the person who stole the tools. The sign explains the impact on their children and how the cost of replacing the tools might cut into the kids’ Christmas.

In full, it reads: “To the person who stole the tools from our truck … those tools are used to work daily to feed our six kids. We do not have the $2,500 to replace them. Thanks to you, our children may not have a Christmas because we have to try and replace the tools needed to work! I hope you understand the effects of your selfish acts! Please think about how you hurt others when you take what does not belong to you!”

Weston said he’s worried about how it’s going to impact his children.

“It really takes a toll on you,” says Weston, “And trying to replace it without having the kids worry about it or taking from the kids because they’re used to this, that or the other, you know, it’s really hard.”

A friend started a GoFundMe to help pay for the loss.

Weston insists he doesn’t want handouts but he does want to send a message to the thief who took his tools.

“They’re just looking for their next quick easy buck and that really impacts somebody that is devoted to their family. That’s how they make their meals,” adds Weston, “You know people need to think twice and if you want something, frickin’ go out and work for it.”

Police are investigating Weston’s case along with a number of others. They urge people to keep valuables out of plain sight inside their vehicles. Officers also warn people to keep their car doors locked.

