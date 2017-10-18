8 Questions with Juan: Dogtown Dance Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week’s episode uncovers a hidden gem, Dogtown Dance Theatre.

Occupying a converted school building in Richmond’s Manchester district, Dogtown quietly serves several in-house companies and other artists who want to rent a space to make or show their work. Artistic and Executive Director Jess Burgess talks about the Dogtown’s past and future and how to get involved today. Don’t miss details on their Haunted House designed by “Haunt Artists”. It’s a spooky eye-opener! Click the link to see what’s happening where you live!

