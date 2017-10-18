2 people saved in the past week by Petersburg police carrying Naloxone

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In Petersburg, police officers are carrying naloxone on patrol thanks to a donation from the drug company Kaleo.

Nearly 800 doses of the drug were donated to the Petersburg and Colonial Heights Police Departments.

Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal drug and so far, two lives have been saved by Petersburg Police officers because of it.

The first life saved happened Sunday night.

“I believe that God sent those officers up that street at the right time to save this woman’s life,” Kena Stith, a witness told 8News.

It was on Sunday here at the Food Mart on Halifax Street that Kena Stith noticed a woman laying on the steering wheel of a parked car.

“It just didn’t seem right,” Stith said. “She wasn’t breathing, she was slumped down in the car like that she just wasn’t normal.”

She said the woman didn’t respond when she banged on the window.

While someone else called 911, Stith noticed a police car and ran to the street to flag them down.

“You could see the sincerity in his face,” Stith said. “He was like ‘are you okay are you okay’ and I was like it’s not me, it’s her, this lady is in her car I think she dying please help her.”

Those officers were Senior Officer Thomas Jefferson and Officer Recruit Trenzas Whitley.

They were trained on how to use naloxone when the department received the drug a few months ago.

“It was an eye-opener,” said Officer Recruit Trenzas Whitley. “Just being out of the academy and you hear about these things, but seeing it first hand and actually seeing it work and put into effect. It’s amazing.”

They had to administer two doses of the drug before the woman regained consciousness.

All this happened before EMS even arrived on scene.

“It’s wonderful,” said Senior Officer Thomas Jefferson. “It gives us a sense of we are not helpless in that moment and it definitely worked in this case.”

Stith praised the officers and the department. She called the entire scenario a miracle.

“Had they not been at the right place, at the right time, this would be a totally different interview,” Stithe said. “We would be talking about a lady that died from an overdose.”

Both the officers and Stith said this experience is proof of how important carrying this drug is for law enforcement.

