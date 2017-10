RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond report that a woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a domestic stabbing involving a juvenile Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened at 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East Baker Street, not far from Gilpin Court.

A juvenile is in custody as a result of the incident, according to police.

