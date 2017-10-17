Virginia National Guard soldiers return from hurricane relief mission

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than 400 Virginia National Guard soldiers were welcomed home Tuesday from a hurricane relief mission. The 116th Infantry Regiment helped clear roads and deliver supplies in the Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria.

Governor Terry McAuliffe mobilized the unit in September.

“We need to be there when people need help, so we sent our folks down,” McAuliffe said. “I think it’s important that we be out here. My Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran and I wanted to be here with the troops when they came back to say thank you for going down and helping others.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.