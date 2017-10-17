VCU picked to finish 4th in A-10, Richmond 8th in preseason poll

WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — The Rhode Island Rams are the preseason pick to win the regular season Atlantic 10 title, the VCU Rams are predicted to finish fourth and the Richmond Spiders eighth.

Rams’ senior forward Justin Tillman receives a first team preseason all-conference honor, last season he averaged career highs with 12.2 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Tillman posted 11 double-doubles in his junior year, all against conference opponents. He also joins senior guard Johnny Williams on the all-defensive team. Williams set career highs last year as well, averaging 8.3 points per game and 3.1 assists per game as the back up point guard.

Spiders sophomore guard and Henrico High School graduate De’Monte Buckingham earned a second team preseason all-conference recognition following an Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year campaign in his freshman season; averaging 10.5 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and led the Spiders with 1.6 steals per game.