UVA, VT both 5-1 heading into Week 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a while since the two major commonwealth colleges have sported the same record in college football this late in the season.

The Virginia Cavaliers (5-1, 2-0 in ACC) are off to their best start since 2007 and one win away from becoming bowl eligible. They have their eyes set on a bigger fish at the end of the season as they prepare for Boston College this weekend. The Hoos are 0-5 all-time against the Eagles.

The No. 14 Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1, 1-1 in ACC) return to action Saturday hosting North Carolina. The bye week has proven timely as players recover from injuries, and also gets them set up for a difficult final stretch to the end of the regular season. Following their game against North Carolina, the Hokies host Duke then play their three toughest matchups on the road: No. 8 Miami, Georgia Tech and UVa.