Suspects lead police on chase after shots fired in Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The search for multiple suspects is underway after shots were fired in Whitcomb Court early Tuesday morning.

Richmond police say that after 5:30 a.m., officers heard around 18 gunshots. Police say the random gunfire happened on Carmine and Sussex Streets.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

When officers were heading to the scene, they noticed a car leaving the area at a high speed. The car led police on a chase until the car crashed into a fire hydrant on Whitcomb Street and Glenlea Avenue.

Police say at least four suspects got away.

Anyone with information into this incident is asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

