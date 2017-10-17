South Carolina police looking for man who set wife on fire

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Florence County, South Carolina are searching for a man they say poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for 32-year-old Charles Durell Nethercutt, of Florence. A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Nethercutt after he allegedly tried to kill his wife. Deputies say Nethercutt poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire on Sept. 19.

The report states that deputies were called to the home on Longfellow Drive and found the victim being treated for severe burns to her arms, torso, legs and feet. At the time, the victim was conscious and alert and was able to tell investigators that he husband accused her of cheating on him before he doused her in gasoline and lit her on fire.

The incident report also says the suspect left before officials arrived and took the couple’s 1-year-old child with him. Wednesday, Major Nunn confirmed that the child was no longer with the suspect, but would not release where the baby was.

Warrants for Nethercutt state that his wife was taken to an out of state burn center to be treated for her injuries.

Nethercutt is described as a black man, approximately 6′ feet tall, weighing about 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Nethercutt has tattoos on both arms and his last known address is off of Longfellow Drive in Florence, South Carolina.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Nethercutt is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 317 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

