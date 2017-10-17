‘Racist’ spray painted on Jefferson Davis Monument overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating after the Jefferson Davis Monument was vandalized overnight.

Richmond Police said they received a call around 12:30 a.m. that someone was spray painting the Jefferson Davis Monument on Monument and N. Davis Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found the word, ‘Racist’ spray painted in red.

Richmond Police told 8News that crews would be out early Tuesday morning to clean up the vandalism.

No word yet if any arrests have been made overnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

37.558389 -77.467569