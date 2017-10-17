North Carolina man charged with decapitating mom’s dog

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Cary man faces charges after police said he decapitated his mother’s dog.
Nicholas Dalton Nanes is charged with cruelty to animals and larceny of a dog.
Cary police said Nanes used a knife to cut the head off of his mother’s chihuahua-mix.
Police are still investigating and said Nanes’ motive is not know at this time.
