North Carolina man charged with decapitating mom’s dog

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 26-year-old Cary man faces charges after police said he decapitated his mother’s dog.

Nicholas Dalton Nanes is charged with cruelty to animals and larceny of a dog.

Cary police said Nanes used a knife to cut the head off of his mother’s chihuahua-mix.

Police are still investigating and said Nanes’ motive is not know at this time.

