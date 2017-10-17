New poll shows Northam still ahead of Gillespie, but race tightens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The latest poll from the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University has Democrat Ralph Northam ahead of Republican Ed Gillespie by four points in the race for Virginia’s next governor.

Northam, now lieutenant governor, is the choice of 48 percent of the likely voters surveyed, while former Republican National Committee Chair Gillespie is the choice of 44 percent.

The poll from the Wason Center published back on Oct. 9 had Northam leading Gillespie by seven points.

The survey’s margin of error is plus-or-minus 4.2 percent. This poll is also the first in the series in which Northam’s lead is within the survey’s margin of error.

“With even a weak third-party candidate on the ballot, the winner may not cross the 50 percent mark,” said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center wrote. “But there’s plenty of room and time left for Northam to close the deal or for Gillespie to close the gap.”

This poll did not assess the races for lieutenant governor or attorney general, but those will be included in the Wason Center’s two remaining tracking surveys before Election Day, which is Nov. 7.

The Wason Center surveyed 1,085 registered voters between Oct. 9-13, including 642 who were determined to likely vote in the upcoming election.

Click here to read the full report.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.