New details on Obama’s visit to Richmond in support of Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama will be in Richmond Thursday campaigning for gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam.

The event is taking place at the Richmond Convention Center, and doors will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets are required to get in.

In an email message to people who RSVP’d online, representatives said they will be distributing tickets in-person at the Richmond Coliseum ticket office today beginning at 5 p.m. for those who have pre-registered for the event.

The Richmond Coliseum Box Office is located at 601 East Leigh Street in Richmond.

The organizers said tickets will be limited and space is not guaranteed. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and only one ticket will be given to each person present.

Virginia is one of only two states electing new governors this year and the swing state’s contest is viewed as a possible early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Trump recently endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie in a tweet but has otherwise not been directly involved in the race. Vice President Mike Pence is set to campaign with Gillespie on Saturday, while Obama’s vice president, Joe Biden, will campaign with Northam the same day.

