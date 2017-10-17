Man arrested in Stafford Co. after police say he overdosed behind the wheel

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who recently lost consciousness behind the wheel of a vehicle after authorities said he overdosed on heroin was arrested Sunday in Stafford County.

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded Sunday to a call in the area of Ivywood Drive and Glenwood Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies said they found the man unresponsive in the driver’s seat with the vehicle’s hazard lights on. The vehicle was on the side of the road at the intersection.

Deputies suspected an opiate overdose and were able to revive the man using Narcan. Deputies also found a substance that appeared to be heroin and needles inside the vehicle.

As a result, Eric Scott Ashby, 40, was treated at Stafford Hospital and subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

He was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.