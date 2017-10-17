Man arrested after Colonial Heights student found with gun on field trip

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been arrested after a student in Colonial Heights was found to be in possession of a firearm during a field trip on Tuesday.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Colonial Heights school bus was transporting students from Lakeview Elementary on a scheduled field trip. While in route, police say a school employee noticed a firearm in one of the student’s pants pocket. The firearm was immediately seized and the student was returned to school.

The school’s resource officer was notified and launched an investigation. It was determined that a family friend had left his handgun at the student’s residence the night before.

Tuesday afternoon, 30-year-old Stanley Bernard Banks Jr. of Harrison Street in Petersburg was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile to access a firearm. He was released on bond and will appear in court on October 27.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)520-9300 (option 7) or the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660.

