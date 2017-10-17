Henrico County Police looking for bank robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank located in the 8100 block of Brook Road.

They said the suspect entered the bank and presented a note. The bank teller complied and the man left the business without displaying a weapon.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his early 40s, between 5’7″ and 5’11” with an average build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing shorts, with a pink or red polo shirt and a zip-up jacket. and sunglasses.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a burgundy or red Ford Ranger pickup truck.

The Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

