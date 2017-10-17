Harry Potter magic sorting candle changes colors to reveal your Hogwarts house

(WFLA) — Harry Potter fans listen up! Mere muggles can now have the same magical fun of the sorting hat from the comfort of your own home.

No need to go to Hogwarts to find out which wizard house you belong in.

There is now a candle that will reveal whether you belong in Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff.

Here’s how it works.

The candle will start off white and, as it burns, it will transform its color to be either red, yellow, green or blue, which are the colors that symbolize the four Hogwarts Houses.

And while you wait, you can even relax to the charming candle’s scents, which are lemon, sandalwood, vanilla, and patchouli.

The internet sensation candle is now so popular pre-orders on Etsy are being pushed to February.

Which house are you hoping to get sorted into? Tell us in the poll below.

