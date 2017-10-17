Experts expect worst season in years for fall foliage

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Tree experts say Virginia will experience its worst season in years for fall foliage.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday that a dry stretch over the summer is to blame. Trees that turn yellow are already browning, and trees that turn red aren’t reaching their full potential.

John Seiler, who teaches tree physiology at Virginia Tech, said that colors will be more muted because of the weeks of drought-like conditions in August. Rain from Tropical Storm Nate last week may salvage some trees, but many are beyond help.

The prospects look much the same up the East Coast. Expectations for a great season have dampened.

Despite the disappointment, Seiler says the best time to see fall foliage will be during the last weekend of October.

