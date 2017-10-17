Community leaders call for state funding to help fight crime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Faith and community leaders in Richmond are calling for an end to the violence in the city. They gathered together to have their voices heard on Tuesday.

The group says it’s asking the attorney general to make funding available to fight crime and provide resources so teens have options after school to keep them out of trouble and allow them to be successful.

They also applauded the efforts of local groups trying to fight back and make a change, but say this needs to be a coordinated effort.

Leaders say public transportation is a major problem because the unemployed can’t get to jobs. They also asked for more money for public schools, and said they can’t solve these issues alone; they need assistance from state leaders.

“Make no mistake about it: this is a crisis,” one speaker said. “We applaud the efforts of community and faith-based organizations who represent feet on the ground. However, these efforts need to be coordinated for maximum effort.”

Another suggestion by the group was finding a way for business leaders in the suburbs outside of Richmond hiring teens to work and keep them off the streets.

