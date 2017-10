RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Collegiate’s T. Brewer threw for 233 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ 42-7 win over Bishop O’Connell last week. He’s been the starting quarterback for two and a half years and was a critical factor in Collegiate’s state title run last year.

Some students at school are saying he’s like Russell Wilson, Super Bowl winning quarterback who went to Collegiate. His dad’s grading system might disagree with that.