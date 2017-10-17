3 pets rescued from house fire in Powhatan County

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crews in Powhatan County spent more than two hours battling a house fire in the Maple Grove subdivision Monday night.

Crews were called to the home at around 8 p.m. and found flames shooting through the roof of the two-story home. While battling the blaze, firefighters also rescued two cats and one dog from inside the home.

Due to the rural location of the home, officials say tankers shuttled over 10,000 gallons of water to the scene.

No one was injured. A cause of fire has not yet been determined.

