UVA men’s hoops holds media day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The 2017-2018 Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team will need to figure out soon who the floor general will be. Monday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena, ninth year head coach Tony Bennett provided a season outlook to media members.

Bennett returns two senior starters: redshirt senior guard Devon Hall and senior forward Isaiah Wilkins. Four other players on the roster have game experience: sophomore guards Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, sophomore forward Mamadi Diakite and junior center Jack Salt.

The departure of London Perrantes, All-ACC 2nd team selection last year, makes it harder to predict how the Hoos offense will go without a veteran point guard.

While coach Bennett claims at times the team can look really good and others puzzling, he and his players do look forward to flying under the radar in the ACC as they prepare for their season home-opener November, 10th against UNC-Greensboro.