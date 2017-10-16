Take an “All Hallows Eve” cemetery tour in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Preservation Task Force will give hour-long cemetery walking tours on Halloween night.

The tours will feature symbolism and sentiment of 18th, 19th and 20th-century grave markers and stories of some of the oldest permanent residents of Petersburg.

Admission is $12 per person. Reservations are required. Click here for more details.

