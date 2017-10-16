Suspect tried to outrun officer who is a long-distance runner

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (KXAN) — A man who tried to run away from a police officer in Washington wasn’t able to get very far, thanks to the officer’s particular set of skills as a long-distance runner.

The officer was on Patrol Oct. 12 in Moses Lake, Wash., when he spotted a man named Jeremiah Hamilton, 34, who had felony warrants out for his arrest. According to a Facebook post from the police department, the officer tried to speak to Hamilton around 12:45 p.m.

“Hamilton then made a poor tactical decision to try to flee on foot,” the Facebook post said. “Hamilton clearly underestimated the fitness of the officer, who is one of those people who actually enjoys running really long distances and does it regularly.”

Hamilton got a head start and ditched his backpack, then darted across a nearby highway to try to get away from the officer.

“Fortunately, both Hamilton and the officer made it across the highway without getting hurt,” the Moses Lake Police Department Facebook post stated. “The pursuing officer was in better shape, and caught up with Hamilton on the side of the road and took him down.”

A passing tow truck driver helped the officer take Hamilton into custody. Hamilton was booked on a felony warrant along with misdemeanor charges, and will likely face additional resisting arrest and drug charges. Police also found 40 grams of marijuana and heroin paraphernalia in his discarded backpack, according to the post.

The Facebook post ended with the hashtags #DontRunFromTheSkinnyCops, #ThinkWhenYouFlee and #Frogger.

