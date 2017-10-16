Student to be charged for death threats at Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that they have caught the person responsible for making online death threats directed at local high school students last week.

Representatives from the sheriff’s office said that the threats were made by a student on social media and that they were directed at five students from Brunswick Senior High School and Park View High School.

The threats were taken seriously and as a result, there was an increased police presence on the schools’ campuses Friday, and the night’s football game between the schools was canceled.

Deputies interviewed the students involved and began searching to find the identity of the account holder who made the threats.

Using a search warrant, deputies were able to identify the Snap Chat account involved, along with the Gmail account and cell phone provider used to send the threats.

Through the warrants, deputies identified a juvenile suspect who they then interviewed and determined to be responsible for sending the threatening messages.

Felony charges are pending against the student for Threats of Death or Serious Bodily Injury to a person on School Property.

