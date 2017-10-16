Security contractor settles over claims it bilked US in Iraq

RESTON, Va. (AP) — An American contractor has agreed to pay $2.6 million after it was accused of employing unqualified security guards in Iraq.

Federal law enforcement officials said in a statement Monday that the settlement was reached with Triple Canopy Inc., a company based in Reston, Virginia. The company had a one-year contract with the U.S. government in 2009 to provide security at an air base during reconstruction efforts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia claimed the firm knowingly billed the U.S. for security guards who could not pass firearms proficiency tests. They were designed to ensure the guards could safely and accurately fire their weapons.

An unidentified whistleblower will receive part of the settlement, about $500,000. The settlement is not a determination of civil liability against the company.

