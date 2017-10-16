Richmond’s property tax penalty & interest amnesty ends Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The deadline has arrived for Richmond residents and businesses to pay their back taxes through the city’s tax amnesty program.

After Monday, Oct. 16, residents will no longer be able to receive the substantial savings offered by the program that is currently underway. Furthermore, anyone owing real estate, business personal property (excluding vehicles), business license, admissions, meals and/or lodging taxes as of Feb. 1, 2017 will have to pay the original amount owed along with penalties and interest.

Vehicle personal property taxes and vehicle license taxes and fees are not eligible for the amnesty program.

“This is a great opportunity to get right with the city,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “Richmond is the only city in the commonwealth that can offer amnesty for both penalties and interest.”

The city charges a ten percent interest rate for overdue taxes. The city suggested that citizens or business owners who need more than six months to pay a particular debt could get a loan from a bank or credit union to help them pay the amount owed and avoid the extra fees.

For more information on the program, visit here.

