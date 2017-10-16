Richmond police investigating after woman arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway after a woman walked into VCU Medical Center late Sunday night with apparent gunshot wounds.

Richmond police told 8News that the woman arrived at the hospital around 11:30 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman told police she was shot near Whitcomb Court.

No other information of the incident was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

