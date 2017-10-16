Power restored to thousands of Dominion customers in Richmond, Henrico County

CHESTERFIELD Co., (WRIC) — Power has been restored to thousands of Dominion customers in Richmond and Henrico County.

At one point, nearly 5,800 customers were without power. The outages affected several VCU buildings.

According to Dominion Energy, the Richmond outages stemmed from equipment failure at a substation. There were a total of six circuits that were impacted by the power loss.

Dominion told 8News that the Chesterfield outages were caused by downed power lines and damaged poles.

