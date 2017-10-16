Police investigate suspicious death in Henrico County

HENRICO Co., (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Henrico County.

On Sunday, Henrico police responded to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for the death investigation.

No other details were released, but officials say the investigation is being treated as “suspicious in nature.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.