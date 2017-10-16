Police identify woman found dead in northern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have identified the woman who died in a shooting Saturday morning.

Police said that Barbara Gary, 61, was found unresponsive in the 1500 block of Americana Drive around 10:30 a.m.

Gary was later pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unable to revive her.

Police are still classifying the incident as a death investigation.

The cause of death has still not yet been determined.

PREVIOUS STORY: Henrico Police investigating after woman found dead

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.