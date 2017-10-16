Police identify woman found dead in northern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County have identified the woman who died in a shooting Saturday morning.
Police said that Barbara Gary, 61, was found unresponsive in the 1500 block of Americana Drive around 10:30 a.m.
Gary was later pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were unable to revive her.
Police are still classifying the incident as a death investigation.
The cause of death has still not yet been determined.
