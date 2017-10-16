Police ID homicide victim found at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are investigating a 44-year-old man’s death as a homicide.

On Sunday, Henrico police responded to the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court just before 7:15 p.m. for a suspicious death investigation.

On Monday, police said they were treating the death as homicide.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old James B. Thomas of the 3400 block of Prince Robert Court.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

