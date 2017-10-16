Thousands of Dominion customers without power in Richmond, Henrico County

CHESTERFIELD Co., (WRIC) — Nearly 5,800 Dominion Energy customers in the City of Richmond are without power Monday morning. An additional 1,900 are without power in Chesterfield County.

The Richmond outages are affecting the VCU area and Carver neighborhood. According to Dominion’s website, some of the outages are due to a circuit out. The time of restoration is between noon and 3 p.m.

Dominion Energy told 8News that the Chesterfield outages stem from downed power lines and damaged poles. Crews hope to restore those outages by noon.

For the latest power outage information, visit here.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.