Nearly 10,000 pound the pavement for ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of Richmonders joined 8News and the American Cancer Society in making strides against breast cancer on Sunday.

It was a pink party at the 16th annual ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk held at Richmond Raceway.

Nearly 10,000 came out to raise awareness and money to fund research to beat the disease that touches and affects so many. They enjoyed snacks, music, laughter and support, but most importantly, pounded the pavement for a cause.

“Hopefully this dreaded disease will end,” participant Melanie Stewart said. “And there will be a cure one day. that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Sunday’s event raised $280,000 for breast cancer research.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.