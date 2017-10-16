Mom jailed for refusing to take daughter to see dad in prison

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN (WCMH) — A mother in Indiana has been sent to jail for the fourth time due to disobeying a court order to take her child to a prison for parental visits.

“Jennifer” refuses to take her daughter to visit her father, an inmate at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, four hours away in southern Indiana.

Sam Davis, Jennifer’s husband, is serving time for drunk driving causing death.

A Kosciusko County judge is sending Jennifer to jail for 21 days for contempt.

“Sam doesn’t care about her and he is just doing this to hurt me,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer said she has a letter from Sam saying basically that he would drop the demand for visits in exchange for cash, a television, headphones and adapters.

