Man claiming to be MS-13 gang member charged with abducting Virginia teen

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with abducting a Virginia teen who was the subject of an Amber Alert over the weekend.

Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz, 16, was reported to have been abducted by an acquaintance she was attending a party with in Woodbridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say Aguilar-Cruz got into a verbal altercation with the male acquaintance that later turned physical. After pulling a knife on witnesses who helped separate the two, police say the male acquaintance pulled a knife and claimed to be a member of the street gang MS-13.

The male, who has been identified as Antoni Medrano-Segovia, 21, left the party and returned a short time later with other associates. Police say he used a sharp object to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses who had helped the victim.

Police say Medrano-Segovia and Aguilar-Cruz got into another argument, and witnesses reported seeing the victim being forcibly placed in a vehicle against her will.

An Amber Alert was issued, and police received a tip at around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon that led them to an address in Woodbridge. Officers responded and located a male and female who both provided a false identity. They were later positively identified and questioned about the incident.

The victim was unharmed and reunited with her family.

Medrano-Segovia was taken into custody and charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement.

